JOSEPH M. "JOE" QUINN Sr.
QUINN, Joseph M. "Joe" Sr. Passed away peacefully on November 9th, just 20 days shy of his 103rd birthday. Retired 36-year veteran of the Brookline Police Department. Joe was a lifelong resident of Brookline who also loved spending time at his home on Cape Cod in South Yarmouth. He was the beloved husband for 62 years of the late Alice E. Quinn. Devoted father of Joseph M., Jr. and his late wife Marilyn of Walpole, Francis X. and his wife Wanda of Powder Springs, GA, Dianne M. Woods and her husband Craig of Woodbridge, VA, Rosemary T. Mezzocchi, her late husband Michael Mezzocchi and her husband Gerry Covino of Hollis, NH, Lawrence P. and his late wife Norine of Natick, Gerard T. and his wife Pat of Lutherville, MD and Karen Q. Kampfe and her husband Michael of South Yarmouth and Goodyear, AZ. Joe is also survived by his adoring 23 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews and their families. He was the fourth son of the late John F. and Mary Quinn. Predeceased by his brothers John, Thomas and Edward "Ted" Quinn. Visiting Hours have been omitted. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18th in St. Lawrence Church, Chestnut Hill at 11:00 AM. (COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at the church with limited capacity of 100.) Interment will follow in the Walnut Hills Cemetery. Funeral Mass and interment will be live-streamed by following the link www.harborview.live In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to the Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd., PO Box 2000, Boys Town, NE 68010-9988 or www.boystown.org Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home 617-277-7652 www.bellodeafuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Service
11:00 AM
live-streamed
NOV
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Funeral services provided by
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
6172777652
