|
|
SPERLINGA, Joseph M. Of Saugus, age 84, July 6th. Loving husband of Anne (Middleton) Sperlinga. Beloved father of Karen Cole & her husband Jeff of Bradford, Lynne LeBlanc & her late husband John of Lynn. Cherished grandfather of Derek & his wife Katie, Kalyn, Celia, & Chris and great-grandfather of Maddy & Henry. Dear brother of Joan Porter & her late husband Jerry of Saugus. U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Thursday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church at 10 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery. Donations in his memory can be made to , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019