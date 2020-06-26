|
|
VITALE, Joseph M. Sr. Age 88, of Milton, passed away peacefully June 26th. Beloved husband of the late Isabel F. (Vernaci). Father of Maria E. Lane and her husband Stephen of Monument Beach, Joseph M. Vitale, Jr. and his wife Jacqueline of Shrewsbury, and John Vitale and his wife Catherine of Shrewsbury. Grandfather of Brian Lane and his wife Aprill, David Lane, and Christina Powers and her husband Aidan, Melissa, Lyndsay, Michelle, Gina and Marco Vitale. Brother of the late Anthony Vitale, Augusta Moses, and Jeanette Contrada. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Wednesday, July 1st from 10:00 am to 12 noon. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. The Visitation will be followed by a blessing in the church parking lot at St. Agatha Church, Milton and Burial at St. Michael's Cemetery, Roslindale. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Donations may be made in his memory to Parkinson's Research at For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
View the online memorial for Joseph M. Sr. VITALE
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020