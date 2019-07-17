CORSON, Dr. Joseph Mackie Of Lexington, died peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019, after a long and well-lived life. He was 95.



Mackie grew up on a farm outside of Philadelphia, collecting eggs and feeding cows before school, and selling tomatoes at Reading Terminal Market on weekends. He entered Franklin and Marshall College in 1942. With WWII changing the plans of all young men, he enrolled in medical school in 1944. He earned his BS from F&M in 1946 and graduated with honors from Jefferson Medical College in 1947.



After completing a one-year internship at Jefferson in 1948, he and his bride, Ruth Lillian Riggin, left Philadelphia for Raton, New Mexico, where Mackie became the camp doctor for the Koehler Coal Mining Company. Four years later, he was called to Germany to serve in the Army Medical Corps.



In 1955, Mackie moved his young family to Boston. There, he completed his residency in Anatomical Pathology at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital. He remained on staff at the Brigham (later Brigham and Women's Hospital) from 1955 through 2014. Among his many accomplishments while there were serving as Chief of Surgical Pathology for twenty-five years, Professor at Harvard Medical School for over twenty-five years, and contributing to more than 100 published books and articles, with his pioneering expertise being in Mesothelioma. For over fifty years, Mackie was active in the Lexington United Methodist Church. He enjoyed time with his grandchildren, reading, gardening, travel, string ties, robust humor and an occasional glass of red wine. At his granddaughter's wedding this past year, Mackie proved he could still boogie down with the best of them!



Throughout his life, Mackie dedicated himself to his family, his work, his church, and to always helping others. He was predeceased by his cherished wife of 61 years, Ruth, and his two brothers, Charles and Donald. He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Charles Corson and his wife Miriam of Waban, Gail Corson of Lexington, and Joseph Corson II and his wife Laurie of Milford. He also leaves five grandchildren and their spouses, Brett Corson and his wife Maggie, Maegan Gillard and her husband John, Matthew Corson, Chelsea Corson, Cortney Schultz-Corson, and one great-grandchild, "a nifty little fellow", William Corson.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 3rd at the St. John's Korean Methodist Church (the former Lexington United Methodist Church), 2600 Mass. Ave., Lexington at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Joseph M. and Ruth L. Corson Endowed Scholarship Fund, Franklin & Marshall College, Office of College Advancement, PO Box 3003, Lancaster, PA 17604, with checks payable to Franklin & Marshall College. Private interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800



www.douglassfh.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2019