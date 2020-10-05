CRONIN, Dr. Joseph Marr October 3, 2020. Son of Joseph Michael Cronin and Mary Marr Cronin. He leaves siblings John (Maritta) of Milton, MA, Tom (Tania) of Colorado Springs, and a Kathy Cronin Dowd (Jim) of Webster Groves, Missouri. He was married to Marie Cronin for 47 years. He leaves seven children: Maureen Peterson (Dwight), Kathy Cronin, and Tim Cronin (Elizabeth), all of Milton, MA, Elizabeth Cronin (Ron Shiels) of Norwood, MA, Joe Cronin (Sarah) of Hingham, MA, Anne Cronin of Arlington, VA and Patricia Fertig (Lou) of Roswell, GA. He leaves nineteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews, and their families. He also leaves his good friend, Elizabeth Cook, of Needham, MA. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private. A funeral will be organized when it is safe to do so. Donations may be made to: The Cronin Scholarship Fund at Boston College High School, Attn: Office of Institutional Advancement, 150 Morrissey Boulevard, Boston, MA 02125 or online, at www.bchigh.edu/give
or Bentley University in memory of President Joe Cronin, Office of Advancement, 175 Forest Street, Waltham, MA 02452; or online at Bentley.edu/giving
