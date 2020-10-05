1/
DR. JOSEPH MARR CRONIN
CRONIN, Dr. Joseph Marr October 3, 2020. Son of Joseph Michael Cronin and Mary Marr Cronin. He leaves siblings John (Maritta) of Milton, MA, Tom (Tania) of Colorado Springs, and a Kathy Cronin Dowd (Jim) of Webster Groves, Missouri. He was married to Marie Cronin for 47 years. He leaves seven children: Maureen Peterson (Dwight), Kathy Cronin, and Tim Cronin (Elizabeth), all of Milton, MA, Elizabeth Cronin (Ron Shiels) of Norwood, MA, Joe Cronin (Sarah) of Hingham, MA, Anne Cronin of Arlington, VA and Patricia Fertig (Lou) of Roswell, GA. He leaves nineteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews, and their families. He also leaves his good friend, Elizabeth Cook, of Needham, MA. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private. A funeral will be organized when it is safe to do so. Donations may be made to: The Cronin Scholarship Fund at Boston College High School, Attn: Office of Institutional Advancement, 150 Morrissey Boulevard, Boston, MA 02125 or online, at www.bchigh.edu/give or Bentley University in memory of President Joe Cronin, Office of Advancement, 175 Forest Street, Waltham, MA 02452; or online at Bentley.edu/giving. The Dolan Funeral Home of MILTON assisted the Cronin family with arrangements. Please visit www.dolanfuneral.com to leave a condolence message for the family.


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
