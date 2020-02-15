|
MARTINO, Joseph Age 62 of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away on February 5, 2020. Devoted son of Frances (Walsh) Martino & the late Augustus Martino. Dear brother of Dean Martino & Cheryl Patten and her husband Robert. Cherished uncle to Michael & Nicholas Martino, Bryan Patten & his wife Jasmine and Holly Allison & her husband Christopher. All may gather to Celebrate Joseph's Life on Tuesday for a Visitation from 9 am to 11 am in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN followed by an 11 am Funeral Home Service. Burial to follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020