|
|
CIUFFINI, Joseph Michael A much loved husband, father, and friend, passed away in Scottsdale, AZ on January 10, 2020. In the final days of his life, his wife (Gretchen Sandbach), daughter (Kaela Doss) and son-in-law (Isaac Doss), all of Scottsdale, AZ, were with him and he remains in our hearts.
He is also survived by two grandchildren (Hanna and Aiden Doss), two sisters (Anne F. Davis and Mary Ann Ciuffini) and 1 nephew and 7 nieces.
Born and raised in Rochester, NY, Joe joined the Peace Corps after graduating from college in 1964, serving as a teacher in Harar, Ethiopia. After returning to the US, he lived in Syracuse, NY and then Newton, MA, where he met his wife. He held jobs in teaching and computer science in the Boston Area until retirement. Never forgetting his Peace Corps service, Joe maintained friendships in the Ethiopian community and helped with refugee programs. He was also involved with People Making a Difference, a volunteer organization in Boston and he coached in local Newton sports programs.
Joe and Gretchen later relocated to AZ to be closer to Kaela and her family, for above all else, time spent with his family and adored grandchildren was his greatest pride and joy.
A Memorial Service will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary in Scottsdale, AZ on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to or hilarityforcharity.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020