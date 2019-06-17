RESTI, Joseph Michael Age 57, of Dedham, MA, formerly of Winchester, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by the presence and love of his family on Sunday, June 16th, after his courageous 9 month battle with cancer.



A 1979 graduate of Winchester High School and a 1983 graduate of the University of Massachusetts, Joe was born in Winchester and was passionate about many things, but first and foremost was his family. The son of the late Gertrude Ann (Smigelski) and Joseph Resteghini, Joe will forever be remembered by his sister Joanne Carleton of Duxbury, his brothers Jim Resteghini of Duxbury, Paul Resten and his wife Donna of Mashpee, and several nieces and nephews whom he adored and who idolized him. They are Jennifer Carleton Murphy and her husband Ryan of Scituate, Amanda Resten, of Providence, Joseph Resten and his wife Patricia of Foxborough, Jeffrey Resten of Somerville. He was also known lovingly as "Uncle Doink" to his great-niece Paige Murphy and great-nephew Graham Murphy of Scituate.



His other passions included his legion of dear and great friends, who were all such a big part of his life. A frequent presence on the sidelines at Boston College Football Games, Joe was an avid member of the BC Gridiron Club, and a familiar face and friend to many in Boston's North End. Joe was also a local legend in the wine business, and it was that business and more importantly the people that he met through it that became a big part of his life and love. Joe served as a mentor to so many, and in honor of that legacy a scholarship fund to annually benefit a deserving Winchester High School Senior has been set up by his family and friends. For anyone wishing to remember Joe in this fashion we ask you to do so by visiting The Joe Resti Memorial Scholarship Fund https://www.gofundme.com/26bh8-joe-resti-memorial-scholarship-fund



Visiting Hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER, on Thursday, June 20th, 3 - 7 pm with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Holy Family Church, 601 Tremont St., Duxbury, MA, Friday at 10 am, followed by Joe's Interment at the Mayflower Cemetery, Tremont Street in Duxbury. For online condolences please visit lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home



781.729.2580 Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019