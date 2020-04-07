|
|
MINDICK, Joseph Of Binghamton, NY, formerly of Sharon, MA. Joseph passed away peacefully at home on April 5, 2020 from late stage dementia. Born in Boston on June 5, 1933, he was the son of the late Moishe and Ida Mindick. He was predeceased by many older brothers and sisters. Beloved husband of Deborah Jean (Dailey) Mindick. Devoted father to Lisa, Karen, Nancy, Amy, Moishe, and Chaim Tevya. Loving grandfather and great-grandfather to several children. Joseph will be missed by all of his extended family of sisters, nieces, nephews, and cousins that are located throughout the country. Joseph had his own financial business for more than 50 years, and enjoyed working throughout his life. Over the past several years, he enjoyed the many flowers and trees in his back yard, along with listening to music and enjoying his children. Most of all, he loved having family over the house and just sitting at the table and talking, eating and laughing. The twinkle in his eye and joking will be missed by us all. He was very proud of his children and their accomplishments and was always the first to announce to his doctors, nurses, and social workers how happy he was that all of his children were successful. Laid to rest at the North Russell Street Cemetery in Everett, MA on April 7, 2020 with private services due to COVID restrictions. Donations may be made to charities of your choice honoring Joseph's memory. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020