GIAMPA, Joseph N. (Ret. Lieutenant Norwood Police Dept.), a lifelong resident of Norwood, passed away on November 23, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Frances V. (Deeb) Giampa. Devoted father of Marilyn M. Shaughnessy and her husband Thomas of E. Walpole, David J. Giampa of Walpole and Steven P. Giampa (Ret. WPD) and his wife Sandra of Walpole. Brother of Domenic J. Giampa of Norwood, Thomas D. Giampa of Norwood, Anita Rondinelli of Franklin, Nancy Astorelli of Norwood and the late Ruth Ann Rigby. Cherished grandfather of Derek, Sarah and Selena. Great-grandfather of Emily. Son of the late Joseph and Annmarie (Denisi) Giampa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joseph was a US Army WWII veteran serving in the 3rd Infantry Regiment and he fought in the battle of Anzio in 1944, receiving the Bronze Star. He served the Town of Norwood Police Department for 33 years, from 1957 to his retirement in 1990. He rose through the ranks, being promoted to Sergeant and then Lieutenant, retiring as the Department's Executive Officer. Upon retirement, he obtained his private investigation license and founded the company which is still family owned. His ultimate enjoyment was spending time with his family, his gardening, and his commitment to health and fitness. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, 4-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA 02062. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, 10:30am, at Highland Cemetery Norwood with US Army Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. George Orthodox Church, 6 Atwood Ave., Norwood, MA 02062. Kraw-Kornack Funeral HomeNorwood, MA 781-762-0482