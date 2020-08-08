|
|
HOYT, Joseph N. Lifelong resident of Medford, passed away peacefully of natural causes, August 7th. Cherished son of the late Nelson and Rose (Consolmagno) Hoyt. Beloved husband of Richard Stone of Medford. Dear cousin of Marie Consolmagno of Waltham and Arline Lumbgarlington of N. Reading. Also survived by many loving friends and relatives. Joseph will be remembered as a nice guy by all who knew him. Funeral Services will be private. Late Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
View the online memorial for Joseph N. HOYT
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020