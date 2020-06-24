Boston Globe Obituaries
JOSEPH P. CARDOZA


1955 - 2020
CARDOZA, Joseph P. "Joe" Retired Boston Firefighter Joseph P. "Joe" Cardoza, a lifelong resident of Hyde Park, entered unexpectedly and peacefully into eternal life on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home in Athol, MA. He was 65 years of age. Joe was born in Charlottetown, PEI on March 19, 1955 and moved to the United States as an infant. Joe grew up in Hyde Park and graduated from Brighton High School. Joe was appointed to the Boston Fire Department on January 18, 1978, following in his father's footsteps. His first assignment was to Engine Company 52 on Blue Hill Avenue ("The Ave") and later transferred to Engine Company 24 and Ladder 23 at Grove Hall (his Dad's station house). Joe's last assignment was to T.M.R., where he was promoted to Tech Motor Squad and later to F.F. Supervisor Motor Squad. Joe retired on July 31, 2010 following 32 years of dedicated service to the City of Boston. Joe was a member of The Boston Firefighters Union Local #718. Joe is the beloved husband to Annette (Martens) Cardoza. "Not only did I lose my soulmate, I lost my hero and a day will not go by where I won't miss him." Joe was predeceased by his loving parents Lorraine (Chatelain) Cardoza and Paul Cardoza, and is survived by his mother Mildred (Jamieson) Lacey. Joe is survived by three sisters: Wanda Lacey, Colette (Lacey) Jobe and her husband Greg, and Pamela Lacey, and one brother, David Cardoza and his wife Helen. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joe's Funeral Service on Friday, June 26, 2020, 10:00am - 11:00am at Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK. Kindly make a memorial donation in Joe's name to Tunnel To Towers Foundation. The donation form can be found at www.tunnel2towers.org Tunnel To Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020
