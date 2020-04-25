|
HIGGINS, Joseph P. Of Peabody, passed away on Wednesday, April 22 due to complications related to Covid-19. Born in Somerville on October 1, 1940, Joe was a son of the late Timothy C. and Margaret M. (Donovan) Higgins. A graduate of Medford High School, Joe raised his family in Malden before moving to Peabody in 1984. Joe proudly worked for Paul Rogers, proprietor of Rogers Auto Radiator in Medford, for over 25 years. After his retirement, an avid golfer himself, he enjoyed spending time outdoors as a part-time groundskeeper at Cedar Glen Golf Course in Saugus. Joe's propensity for invention, tinkering skills, ability to fix just about anything and above all, his generous heart and brilliant gift of a quick wit will be missed by all who were blessed with the good fortune to know and love him. Family meant the world to Joe who is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Catherine A. (Sarno) Higgins, three children, Kathleen A. Higgins of Ipswich, MA, Susan M. Hughes and her husband John D. Hughes of Medford, MA, and Thomas F. Higgins and his wife, Lynne M. DiStefano of Derry, NH. He also leaves brothers Reverend John F. Higgins, M.S., Robert Higgins, William Higgins and sister, Mary Andreottola, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. Joe was predeceased by his son, Joseph P. Higgins, Jr., sister, Patricia Byrne and brother, Gerald Higgins. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital who took such wonderful care of Joe. A special note of gratitude to longtime friends and neighbors, Michael and Valerie Sclafani, for always lovingly watching over Joe and Cathy. Charitable contributions in honor of Joe's memory may be made to the at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at www.svdpusa.org or by donating blood to the American Red Cross to help those in need particularly during these extraordinary times. A celebration of Joe's life will be planned for a later date. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020