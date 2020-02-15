Boston Globe Obituaries
McCALLION, Joseph P. Of Wakefield, February 15. Beloved husband of the late Ann Marie (Foley) McCallion. Loving father of Leslie Gadsby of Bedford, NH, Joseph McCallion, Jr. of Lexington, Deborah McCallion of Billerica, Mary Salazar of Reading and David McCallion of Wakefield. Brother of Kay Graham of Woburn and the late John McCallion, Mary Edwards, and Theresa Johnson. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Wednesday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 10 o'clock. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
