McKENNA, Joseph P. Age 82, of Quincy, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Massachusetts General Hospital with his family by his side. Joseph was born in Boston to John and Mary McKenna. He was the devoted husband of 55 years to the late Kathleen M. McKenna (D'Arcy) and the beloved father of Joseph P. McKenna, Jr. and his wife Barbara (O'Brien), Elizabeth J. Leonard, and John P. McKenna and his wife Paula (Scanlon), and the affectionate grandfather of Joseph P. McKenna, III, Deirdre M. McKenna, and Nora E. McKenna of West Roxbury and Erin McKenna and Ryan McKenna of North Andover. Brother of the late John McKenna of Braintree, brother of the late Judy Maloney of Quincy and Brother of Betty Dynan of Pembroke. Joe is also survived by multiple nieces and nephews in the Mahoney, Dynan, McKenna, and D'Arcy families.



Joseph, originally from Dorchester, is a graduate of Cathedral High School and was a noted athlete on the baseball diamond and the gridiron. He is also a veteran of the United States Army. After being honorably discharged, he followed his father into the plumbing trade. Joe was a proud member of UA Local 12 Plumbers and Pipefitters, and worked his trade as a Master Plumber for more than 39 years. He coached many of his children's teams including ice hockey, a source of amusement as he couldn't skate but stepped in when called upon. Joseph took tremendous pride in his Catholic faith and in his family. He enjoyed his grandchildren to no end, but deeply missed his wife Kathleen who passed the year prior.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday 2:00 to 5:00 pm at the Keohone Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, QUINCY, Massachusetts. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church Quincy on Monday, June 3 at 10:00 a.m. and Joseph will be laid to rest immediately following in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, Massachusetts. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Boston Globe from May 31 to June 2, 2019