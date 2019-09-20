|
MONT, Joseph P. Age 52, of Braintree, passed away on September 17, 2019 in Braintree, MA. Visitation will be Sunday, September 22, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Mortimer Peck Funeral Home, located at 516 Washington Street, BRAINTREE, MA. Funeral Services will be held at the Mortimer - Russell Peck Funeral Homes, 516 Washington St., Braintree at 9 AM Monday, September 23, 2019, traveling in procession at 10:20 AM to the Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, located at 850 Washington Street, Braintree, MA. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, located at 92 Centre Ave., Rockland, MA. Joe passed away after a long battle with Crohn's Disease that led to many other health issues. He is survived by his father Joseph and mother Marguerite Mont. He also leaves behind his sister Michelle and her husband John. Brothers, Stephen and wife Sioux Mont, Kevin and wife Marybeth Mont, two nieces Kaitlyn, Caroline, and five nephews Ryan, Martin, Thomas, Colin, and Christopher. Joe attended Suffolk University where he studied Journalism. Throughout the years Joe had a very successful journalism career. Joe enjoyed reading, playing his guitar, trips to Vegas, and Martha's Vineyard. Joe's quick wit and love of his family will be missed by all his family and friends. Rest in Peace, Joe. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation. crohnscolitisfoundation.org/ Mortimer N Peck Funeral Chapels Inc
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 21, 2019