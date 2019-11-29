|
|
O'BRIEN, Joseph P. Sr. Of North Cambridge, passed peacefully on November 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Lolly O'Brien (Fagan). Loving father of Joseph O'Brien, Jr. of Cambridge, Kathleen O'Brien of Singapore, Patricia Taylor and her husband Michael of Billerica, Ellen O'Brien and Robert Carney of Dorchester, John O'Brien and his wife Christine of Arlington, and Daniel O'Brien of Cambridge. Proud "Grampy" of Kelli Toulopoulos and her husband William, Sean O'Brien and his wife Mary, Ryan Taylor and his fiancé Michelle Golden, and Brendan, Devan and Cameron Taylor, and Jaqueline, David, Gus, and Jonah O'Brien. Great-grandfather of Brady, Audrey, and Roland Toulopuolos, and Broghan O'Brien. Dear brother of George O'Brien and the late Glea of Hull, and the late Francis and Ruth O'Brien. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Late Navy, Air Force, and Army Veteran. Longtime employee of the US Postal Service. Lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Singing Grandpops. Longtime Navy-trained photographer. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE on Tuesday from 4-8PM. Funeral Mass at St. John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave., North Cambridge at 11AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial and Military Honors will conclude in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to the Cambridge Family YMCA, 820 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019