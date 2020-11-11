PRESTERA, Joseph P. Of Newton Upper Falls. November 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Esther L. (Aquilino) Prestera for 63 years. Devoted father of Connie Prestera of Newton Upper Falls and Joanne McNally and her husband Bryan of Natick. Papa to James and Megan. Brother of the late Marion Campana, Catherine Rouse, Francis Prestera and Anthony "Timmy" Prestera. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joseph worked in the food industry for many years. Veteran of the US Army. His family would like to thank all of the staff who cared for Joe while he was at Stone Rehabilitation & Senior Living. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Friday, November 13, from 5-8pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bartholomew Church, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Joe's memory to Stone Rehabilitation & Senior Living Resident Activity Fund, 277 Elliot St., Newton, MA 02464. For directions and guestbook, www.gfdoherty.com
George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687