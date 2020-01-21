|
STONE, Joseph P. Of Medford, Jan. 20. Beloved husband of over 60 years to the late Christine P. (Bowen) Stone. Devoted father of Patricia Donnelly of Medford and her late husband Brian, Elizabeth Liberty of Medford, Mark J. Stone of Stoneham, and Karen Stone of Medford and her fianc? William Brady, Jr. Loving grandfather of Kristen, Ryan, Sarah and Fernando, and Jake. Dear brother of MaryEllen Sullivan of Framingham and her late husband Robert, Joseph's twin brother, the late Thomas Stone and his late wife MaryEllen, Jack Stone of Newton and his late wife Lydia, Kevin Stone and his wife Madeline of Billerica, the late David Stone, his late wife Gerry and surviving wife Linda of N.H., Brian Stone of Waltham and his late wife MaryJane, and the late Peter stone and his late wife Mary. Dear brother-in-law of the late John Edward and his surviving wife Valerie of Methuen. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and beloved dog Talula. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Joseph's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020