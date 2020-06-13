Home

TRINGALE, Joseph P. Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, age 89, died peacefully at home on June 10th. Loving husband of Jean (Casali) Tringale, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. Beloved father of Joseph Tringale & his wife Jeannie of Peabody, Paul Tringale of North Reading & Laura Silva of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Amanda, Michael & Danielle & great-grandfather to Chase, Brielle & Ariana. He was predeceased by brother, Carmen J. Tringale & sister, Mary Zannino. Late Army Korean War Veteran. Due to the current CDC guidelines, Services will be held at a later date. Donations in Joseph's memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund www.dana-farber.org/pediatric-outpatient-care/ For condolences visit www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
