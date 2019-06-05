|
WYNDHAM, Joseph P. Sr. Age 85, of Des Plaines, IL, formerly of Bridgewater, MA, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Kathleen (Lynch) Wyndham. Born to the late Coleman and Mary Wyndham of South Boston. Joseph worked in the Elevator Industry for more than 40 years, before retiring as branch manager of KONE Elevator. He was an avid boater and Captain of the Irish Charm. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kathleen; his children, Mary Holyoke, Joseph Wyndham and his wife Cheryl, Heidi DeCotis and her husband John, and his brother, Father Thomas Wyndham. Grandfather to 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. All services for Joseph will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2019