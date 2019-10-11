Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Resources
JOSEPH PAGLIUCA Obituary
PAGLIUCA, Joseph Of Revere, formerly of Boston's North End, on October 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Annette (Cutrona). Devoted father of Peter Pagliuca and his wife Patti, Stephen Pagliuca and his wife Andrea, and the late Joseph P. Pagliuca. Cherished grandfather of Katlyn, Eric, Elizabeth, Peter, and Stephen Anthony. Also lovingly survived by his sister-in-law Marie Sciarappa and family. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Tuesday, October 15th at 9:00 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be Monday from 4-8 pm. Joe graduated from St. Francis Seminary High School in Andover and MA College of Pharmacy. After graduation, he worked many years as a Pharmacist, the majority of it at Rexall in Dorchester. Joe was a devoted parishioner at St. Anthony's Church. After retirement, he would winter in FL and summer on the Cape. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
