PALOMBA, Joseph Passed away peacefully, on August 22, 2020, at his Arlington home, surrounded by his family. Joseph "Joe" was born on April 29,1941, in the city of Cambridge, MA. Joe was an avid sports fan, who loyally followed all the hometown teams, but the Boston Red Sox were his passion. When his children were young, Joe loved coaching, and being involved in all their youth sports. When Joe became a grandfather, his passion continued, Joe spent hours at hockey rinks, and on the ball fields, proudly supporting, and encouraging his grandchildren. Joe was employed as a Business Manager for the City of Cambridge Water Department for over 40 years. Joe enjoyed horse racing and playing cards with his friends. Joe is survived by his mother, Anita Palomba and predeceased by his late father, Joseph Palomba of Arlington, MA. Joe also leaves his devoted wife of 52 years, Carol (Miceli) Palomba. Joe leaves the children he loved dearly, and was so very proud of, Joseph Palomba and his wife Kristin of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and Kristin (Palomba) Davies, and her husband Brian Davies of Arlington, MA. Joe leaves the grandchildren he adored, Julia and Joey Palomba and Madison and Kyle Davies. He is survived by his brother, Richard Palomba and his wife Beverly of Palm Desert, CA. He was predeceased by his late brother, Robert Palomba of Arlington, MA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27 from 10:00am to 11:00am in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON. A funeral mass will be offered at St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester Thursday, August 27 at Noon. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the number of attendees at the church is limited. The Rite of Committal will take place following the Funeral Mass at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 70 Medford St., Arlington. All are welcome to attend the Committal. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Joe's memory to: Beth Israel Health at Home Hospice, One Arsenal Marketplace, Watertown, MA 02472.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020