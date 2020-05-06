Boston Globe Obituaries
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
JOSEPH PATRICK CARROLL

JOSEPH PATRICK CARROLL Obituary
CARROLL, Joseph Patrick Age 76, of Duxbury, passed peacefully on April 26, following an extended illness. Joseph is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carole Carroll and his two children, Dr. Jennifer Carroll of Aurora, CO and son Michael Carroll of Plymouth, MA. Also mourning his loss are his brother Paul Carroll of Easton, MD and sister Mary Beth Doherty of Winthrop, MA. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020
