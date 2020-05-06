|
CARROLL, Joseph Patrick Age 76, of Duxbury, passed peacefully on April 26, following an extended illness. Joseph is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carole Carroll and his two children, Dr. Jennifer Carroll of Aurora, CO and son Michael Carroll of Plymouth, MA. Also mourning his loss are his brother Paul Carroll of Easton, MD and sister Mary Beth Doherty of Winthrop, MA. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Services are private. To offer condolences, and for full obituary, please visit shepherdfuneralhome.com Shepherd Funeral Home, KINGSTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020