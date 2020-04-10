|
|
McGONAGLE, Joseph Patrick Of Medford, Massachusetts. April 8. Born in Malden, Massachusetts. Loving father of daughter Lucy and her husband Mark, daughter Ann McGonagle, daughter Jacinta and her husband John Landry, and son Daniel McGonagle and fiancée Elvira Tejeda, all of Massachusetts, and son Patrick McGonagle of Colorado. Proud Grandpa to Christina McGonagle, Brendan McGonagle and Jessica Landry, all of Massachusetts. Former husband of Pauline J. (Serre) McGonagle. Predeceased by his brother Francis McGonagle, and his sister Mary Danita McGonagle, S.S.N.D., and is survived by wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins. Joseph graduated from Malden Catholic High School, and from Boston College with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, working for a few years as a Meat Buyer, Meat Product Marketing Demonstrator and a Meat Manager for A&P stores in Massachusetts. "None were favored, none were slighted." Joseph was the longest-serving City Clerk for the City of Medford to date (1967-1996), as well as simultaneously serving as the Registrar of Voters for the City. He also served as a 2nd Lieutenant, Assistant Supervising Officer, HQ of the 101st Engineering Combat Battalion of the Lawrence Light Guard Association. Faith was a cornerstone, and Joseph was a parishioner at the Immaculate Conception Parish of Malden and St. Francis of Assisi Parish of Medford. Post-retirement, he was a daily communicant at St. Raphael Parish in West Medford for many years, and always fit in a visit to the Magnificent Muffin before or after daily Mass. Until his diagnosis of legal blindness due to age-related macular degeneration, Joseph was a voracious reader, avid doer of crossword puzzles and was a master of the rhyming couplet poem form. He was an amateur historian, compiling a collection of Lawrence Light Guard Association historical accounts, writing a historical pageant of Medford's early days, as well as a history about Malden Catholic sports teams and players. Family time was bare-knuckle Scrabble, endless Boggle games, huge puzzles on a giant piece of plywood and frequent vacations. When not taking the waters in Manomet, there were lots of family road trips - with all seven family members squeezed into the LTD. Joseph loved ice rinks and watching his children and grandchildren skate. We also attended the BEANPOT yearly in the old Boston Arena, and then, in the Garden. He had numerous friends and many decades-long special friendships, including a very dear pen pal friend. He loved his sports, especially those of the stick variety: played golf for many years and even scored two "Holes in One" at the Mount Hood Golf Course in Melrose, and held season tickets for Boston College Men's Hockey. Joseph loved to attend musical events, and particularly enjoyed barbershop quartet singing. He enjoyed travelling, and went on many trips and pilgrimages. Former Treasurer of the Arlington Mens' Club, he also performed as a member of the Singing Grandpops – visiting senior centers and nursing homes to sing the "Great American Songbook" with residents. The McGonagle Family wishes to thank special friends, health care aides, companions and medical staff - caregivers whose kindness gave him comfort in his final years and days. As a result of the ongoing world COVID-19 crisis, and in accordance with Commonwealth of Massachusetts directives, Funeral Services will be private, and under the direction of Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. Plans are for a Mass of Christian Burial and Graveside Service at a later, safer time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's name may be made to Malden Catholic High School, External Affairs Office, Malden Catholic, 99 Crystal Street, Malden, MA 02148, or online at www.maldencatholic.org To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Funeral Home Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
View the online memorial for Joseph Patrick McGONAGLE
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020