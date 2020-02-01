|
DiGANGI, Joseph Paul Of Medford, passed away January 30th, Thursday afternoon, surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Salvatore DiGangi and Mary (Paglucia) DiGangi and brother of the late Robert W. DiGangi. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughter Linda and son-in-law Michael Indigaro, and son Michael DiGangi and loving partner Christine Boleski, all of Medford. The beloved grandfather of Jarrid, Nicholas and Joshua DiGangi and Mikayla Burley, he is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner Street, Medford, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's name to Freedom Guide Dogs, 1210 Hardscrabble Rd., Cassville, NY 13318-2465. Late US Army Vietnam Veteran, 82nd Airborne. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020