FEENEY, Joseph Paul Of Quincy, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was 86. Born in Boston, he was raised in South Boston and was the son of the late Bernard and Sarah (O'Donnell) Feeney. Beloved husband of Eileen M. (Dearing) Feeney. Devoted father of Eileen F. Bushnell and her husband Tom of NY, Bernadette F. Crawford and her husband David of Cohasset, Joseph W. Feeney of Quincy, and William F. Feeney and his wife Cindy of CA. Loving grandfather of Melissa Crawford of London, David Crawford of Cohasset, Nora Jordan and her husband Aaron of NY, Betsy Crawford of WA, Jillian Crawford of Boston, Kevin Crawford of Cohasset, Blue and Ruby Feeney, both of CA. Loving great-grandfather of Emery Jordan of NY. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his ten siblings. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday, September 8th 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Monday, September 9th prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Interment is private. Late US Navy Veteran of the Korean War. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joseph's name may be sent to the Quincy Council on Aging, 440 E. Squantum St., Quincy, MA 02171. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 6, 2019