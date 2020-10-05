1/
JOSEPH PAUL GRAHAM
GRAHAM, Joseph Paul Of Burlington, formerly of Reading and Melrose, owner of Affordable Locks, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 3. Loving father of Ashley Fitzgerald of Leominster. Loving son of the late Joseph and Eileen Graham of Reading. Brother of Kathleen Jacobson & her husband Ralph of Melrose and William Graham & his wife Julie of Medford. Uncle of Cheryl Yiatras of Hudson, NH, Michele Neville of Groveland, and Paul Jacobson of Beverly. Great-uncle of Nicklas, Connor, & Christian Yiatras and Jake & Zachary Neville. Former husband and best friend of Lynne Fitzgerald of Burlington. Faithful companion to his late dog, "Tessa." A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn Street, BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish on Friday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with an interment in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Joseph's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org For directions, see www.stveronicama.org or for obituary online guestbook, tribute video, and online streaming of Funeral Mass, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
