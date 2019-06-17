Boston Globe Obituaries
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
JOSEPH PERROTTI

JOSEPH PERROTTI Obituary
PERROTTI, Joseph Age 91, in Hudson, June 14, 2019, formerly of Maynard & Woburn, MA. Husband of the late Margaret A. (Hoffman). Survived by companion Rita DeCosta, her children Pamela & Eric; sister-in-law Catherine D'Agostino; & several nieces, nephews & their families. Brother of the late Theresa, Josephine & Gaetano, step-brother of the late Flora. Visiting Fri., June 21 from 10-11am at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rt. 111), ACTON. Graveside Service following at 11:30am in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Great Rd (Rt. 117 fieldstone gate) Maynard. Memorial gifts to either MSPCA-Angell, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130, MSPCA.org or to Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019
