1/1
JOSEPH PETER FLANAGAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLANAGAN, Joseph Peter Of Melrose, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on September 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Sheila M. (James) Flanagan. Loving father of Sean P. Flanagan, Stephen T. Flanagan and Deirdre E. Flanagan, all of Melrose. Devoted son of Thomas & the late May (Fleming) Flanagan of Ireland. Caring brother of Mary Flanagan & Catherine Brophy & her husband Paul, all of Ireland. Brother-in-law of Mary K. Flaherty & her husband David of Chelmsford, Ronald James & his wife Lynn of Utah, Eileene Armenia & her husband Francis of New York and Margaret Andre & her husband Rodney of Tyngsborough. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Sunday, September 13th from 2-5PM. Due to the current health crisis, the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Melrose Emergency Fund, Mayor's Office, 562 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176. Checks should be made out to the City of Melrose with "Melrose Emergency Fund" in the memo line. For directions & to sign an online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved