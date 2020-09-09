FLANAGAN, Joseph Peter Of Melrose, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on September 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Sheila M. (James) Flanagan. Loving father of Sean P. Flanagan, Stephen T. Flanagan and Deirdre E. Flanagan, all of Melrose. Devoted son of Thomas & the late May (Fleming) Flanagan of Ireland. Caring brother of Mary Flanagan & Catherine Brophy & her husband Paul, all of Ireland. Brother-in-law of Mary K. Flaherty & her husband David of Chelmsford, Ronald James & his wife Lynn of Utah, Eileene Armenia & her husband Francis of New York and Margaret Andre & her husband Rodney of Tyngsborough. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Sunday, September 13th from 2-5PM. Due to the current health crisis, the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Melrose Emergency Fund, Mayor's Office, 562 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176. Checks should be made out to the City of Melrose with "Melrose Emergency Fund" in the memo line. For directions & to sign an online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com