JOSEPH PETER MESSINA
1926 - 2020-10-03
MESSINA, Joseph Peter Age 94, passed on October 3, 2020. He was born in Boston, MA on June 22, 1926. He grew up in the West End of Boston. The family later moved to Watertown, MA. He joined the Navy during WWII and served in the Philippines. He became a TV repairman and was later hired by Honeywell. During his time at Honeywell, he worked his way up to become a quality control manager working on the cutting edge field of computers from the 60's to the 80's. He retired and moved to Texas. After his wife's passing, he moved to Ft. Wayne, IN to reside with his daughter and son-in-law. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. Surviving are his children; Sandra (Jonathan) Hall, Steven (Barbara) Messina, Anthony (Kathie) Messina and Joanna (Rob) Ayling; three granddaughters, Gina (Daniel) Quinn, Angela (Blane) Hervig, and Cassie Ann (Greg) Allen; five great-grandchildren, Messina Grace Allen, Daniel Quinn, IV, Anna Sterling Allen, Nash Quinn, and Ella Josephine Hervig. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Josephine (Morazzi) Messina; parents, Santo and Santa Messina; siblings, Lillian Foglia and Josephine Felix. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10am with calling one hour prior at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd., FT. WAYNE, IN 46825. Burial will take place in Riverview Cemetery, Churubusco, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County Prevention for Cruelty to Animals in memory of Joe and his cat, Matilda.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
