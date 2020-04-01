|
PETRILLO, Joseph It is with deep sadness that the family of Joseph Petrillo, of Onset (formerly of Marshfield and North Easton), announces his passing on March 30, 2020, after a serious illness. Joe was 88 years old. Born in 1932 in Washington, DC, Joe was the second son of Joseph A. and Louise (Rosso) Petrillo. Joe grew up in the DC area, and in New Haven, CT, before enlisting in the Army during the Korean conflict. After his honorable discharge, Joe put himself through the University of Bridgeport on the GI Bill, where he graduated with a degree in Industrial Design. Joe worked for the Sheraton Corporation for several years after college before opening his architectural firm, JPetrillo Associates, in North Easton, MA. He received his Architect License from the Boston Architectural Center in the early 1990's, and continued drawing and designing until fairly recently.
Joe was an athlete and a dedicated sports fan. He played basketball in high school, during his enlistment and for the University of Bridgeport. He played recreational tennis and golf for most of his life. In his late years his greatest joy was watching his grandsons participate in sports, attending as many games as possible, and tracking the scores of games he could not get to in the local newspapers.
Joe is survived by his wife of 60 years, Harriet L. (Grimes) Petrillo, his daughter Donna L. Takki, his son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Lisa Petrillo, and his four grandsons, Nicholas Petrillo, Justin Petrillo, Derek Takki and Matthew Petrillo. Joe was predeceased by his younger brother, Dick Petrillo, but leaves behind his brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Frances Petrillo of Silver Springs, MD and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Due to the current standards, Joe will be buried privately. His family will organize a Memorial Mass Celebrating his Life with full military honors, at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., WAREHAM. For online guestbook, visit:
www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020