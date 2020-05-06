|
HADLEY, Joseph Philip "Phil" Age 86, of Gloucester, formerly of Lexington, on May 4, 2020 of complications from Parkinson's Disease. Phil was born in Medford, son of the late Joseph P. Hadley and Florence (Kennelly) Hadley. Phil is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia (McHugh) Hadley. He is also survived by their six children and six grandchildren and their spouses: Joseph P., Jr. and Anne Marie Reilly, Peter and Silvia, John and Eileen, David and Norma, Elizabeth, Christopher and Scott Smith, grandchildren: Erin (Hadley) and Michael Conry, Thomas, Anna, Jack, Lucy and J.P., IV. He leaves many devoted nieces and nephews. Phil was predeceased by five older sisters: Florence Walsh, Vera Cutting, Catherine Traverse, Claire Donahue and Gertrude Ferland.
Phil graduated from Norwich University in 1956 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He served as a first Lieutenant in the United States Army. He was retired from Hewlett Packard Company. In his retirement he spent many hours volunteering for the National Alliance on Mental Illness and was a Past President of NAMI Massachusetts. He was a co-founder of NAMI Cape Ann and facilitated a support group for Parkinson's Disease families at the Senior Center in Gloucester.
A Celebration of Phil's Life will be announced when people can gather together again. If you would like to make a donation in Phil's memory, please consider NAMI Cape Ann, 43 Gloucester Avenue, Gloucester, MA 01930 or Parkinson's Fitness, 46 Britannia Circle, Salem, MA 01970-6849. Arrangements are under the direction of Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., GLOUCESTER, MA. Online condolences may be given at:
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020