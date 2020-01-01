|
PICCOLO, Joseph Of Pocasset, formerly of Belmont, departed to a better place on December 28th, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Colleen I. (Campbell) Piccolo. Loving father of two sons, Salvatore Piccolo and Joseph Piccolo with his wife Wendy. Cherished grandfather of Joey, Brianna, Santina, Tommy and Louis. Dear brother of Nick Piccolo and his wife Sharon and Dennis Piccolo and his wife Cathy. Adored cousin of Cosmo, Robert & Anthony Nardella. Devoted son of the late Salvatore and Louise (Albano) Piccolo. His heart also spread to Cape Bretton, Nova Scotia home to the Campbell Clan. Family defined Joe and was so blessed with so many that loved him. Proud owner of the Piccolo Oil Company. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 325 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, on Friday from 3-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Joseph's Life will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church, 841 Shore Rd., Pocasset on Saturday at 10:00am. For guestbook and additional information, please refer to
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020