PIERRE-LOUIS, Joseph "Tidjo" Of Malden, passed away on May 12th, he was 72 years old. Beloved husband, devoted father and cherished grandfather of six. All he needed was a guitar to bring joy to a room. He is survived by his wife Pierrette, daughters, Josette and Martine and sons Jean-Eider and Joseph, Jr. and six grandchildren. He leaves behind loving brothers Sylvain and his wife Jeanette, Gustave and his wife Marie Ange, and Augustin and sisters Marise and Mayotte along with many cousins and many, many nieces and nephews. Due to the current Corvid-19 restrictions, all Funeral Services will be private with Interment in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. Arrangements under the care of the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN. For obituary, visit www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020