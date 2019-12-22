Boston Globe Obituaries
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
JOSEPH PROIA Jr.

PROIA, Joseph Jr. Of Needham, age 63, suddenly, Dec. 20, 2019. Beloved husband for 35 years to Maria (Cerminara) Proia. Devoted father of Christopher Joseph Proia and his wife Kimberly of Norfolk, Joseph Proia, III, Cassandra Marie Proia, and Stephanie Marie Proia, all of Needham. Loving grandfather of Gabrielle Proia and Christopher Joseph Proia, Jr. Dear brother of Rocco, Lucy, and Philip Proia and the late Larry Proia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joe founded and owned Proia Construction in Needham for over 33 years. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, on Friday, Dec. 27, from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10:30am in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton, followed by Burial in Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 23, 2019
