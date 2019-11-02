Boston Globe Obituaries
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
45 Brooks St
EAST BOSTON, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
45 Brooks St
EAST BOSTON, MA
View Map
BAGLEY, Joseph R. Of East Boston, formerly of Winthrop, unexpectedly on October 30th at 71 years. Loving son of the late Robert J. Bagley & Mary M. (Perry) Bagley. Beloved brother of Margaret E. "Marge" Chiaraluce of Swampscott & late husband Alfred Chiaraluce. Cherished uncle of Philip A. Caponigro, Joseph S. Caponigro & wife Kelly & Carlo E. Caponigro & wife Francesca. Dear granduncle of Joseph Caponigro & wife Brittany, Katelyn Gillis & husband Andrew, Gina, Natalie, Jaymie & John Caponigro & great-granduncle of Joseph & Jackson. Also lovingly survived by his many Bagley cousins and other family & friends. Family & friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Wednesday, November 6th at Sacred Heart Church, 45 Brooks St., EAST BOSTON beginning at 9:00 a.m. A Funeral Mass will follow immediately at 10:00 a.m. Joseph will be laid to rest with his parents at Woodlawn Cemetery privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. Joe worked as a Salesman at Lappen's Auto Parts in Revere for over 25 years. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
