Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Service Inc
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA 01754
978-897-7343
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
FOWLER-KENNEDY FUNERAL HOME
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
FOWLER-KENNEDY FUNERAL HOME
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA
JOSEPH R. CALARESO


1952 - 2019
JOSEPH R. CALARESO Obituary
CALARESO, Joseph R. Age 67, of Maynard, passed away on Tuesday, July 9. 2019 at CareOne at Concord. He was the loving husband of Deborah H. Calareso. Father of Keith M. Calareso and his significant other Ashley Krause of Maynard, MA; brother of Joanne Hamlin of VT; uncle of Erika Giorgio and Christopher Giorgio. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Joseph on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, MAYNARD. His Funeral Service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Bridget Cemetery, Maynard. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, 200 Westboro Rd., North Grafton, MA 01536. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: fowler-kennedy.com Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home A Life Celebration Home Maynard, MA 978-897-7343

Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019
