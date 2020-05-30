Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
live stream
www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Charles Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH CAPUA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH R. CAPUA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH R. CAPUA Obituary
CAPUA, Joseph R. Of Tewksbury, formerly of Burlington and Woburn, May 29. Beloved husband of Ellen (Morgan). Loving and proud father of Kristine Morse & her husband Ryan of Peterborough, NH, Erica Capua & her fiancé Ramon Ortiz of North Andover, Marissa Capua & her girlfriend Kerry Kenneally of North Chelmsford and Jay Capua & his fiancé Jacob DeMasi of Waltham. Proud grandfather of Celia, Lena & Elani. Loving son of Rosario Capua & the late Lois (Mastroianni) of Burlington, formerly of Woburn. Brother of Richard Capua & his wife Ellen of Nashua, NH, Regina McGowan & her husband Joseph of Andover and the late Patricia DeClemente & her late husband Michael. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Church on Wednesday, June 3 at 11:30 a.m. Due to the space limitations at the church, the Mass will be by invitation only. You are welcome to watch a live stream of the Mass by going to the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home website at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe's name may be made to The , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, For obituary, online guestbook, memorial video and live stream of the Mass, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -