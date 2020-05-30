|
|
CAPUA, Joseph R. Of Tewksbury, formerly of Burlington and Woburn, May 29. Beloved husband of Ellen (Morgan). Loving and proud father of Kristine Morse & her husband Ryan of Peterborough, NH, Erica Capua & her fiancé Ramon Ortiz of North Andover, Marissa Capua & her girlfriend Kerry Kenneally of North Chelmsford and Jay Capua & his fiancé Jacob DeMasi of Waltham. Proud grandfather of Celia, Lena & Elani. Loving son of Rosario Capua & the late Lois (Mastroianni) of Burlington, formerly of Woburn. Brother of Richard Capua & his wife Ellen of Nashua, NH, Regina McGowan & her husband Joseph of Andover and the late Patricia DeClemente & her late husband Michael. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Church on Wednesday, June 3 at 11:30 a.m. Due to the space limitations at the church, the Mass will be by invitation only. You are welcome to watch a live stream of the Mass by going to the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home website at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe's name may be made to The , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, For obituary, online guestbook, memorial video and live stream of the Mass, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020