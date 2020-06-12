|
DOWNS, Joseph R. Of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester, died June 10, 2020. He was 91. Joseph proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a loyal union man, working for General Motors for 44 years. He also served as a volunteer firefighter in Medford for many years. Joseph enjoyed relaxing, listening to his scanner and was always ready to engage in a conversation about politics, the fire department or unions. He will be deeply missed.
Beloved husband of 63 years to Mary A. (Sheehan) Downs. Devoted father of Robert J. Downs and his wife Patricia of Braintree, Patricia A. Downs of Stoughton and Kevin M. Downs and his wife Heather of Weymouth. Cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Loving brother of Ann Pinarchio of Medford, John Downs of Stoneham and the late William Downs, Rosalind "Regan" Downs and Thomas Downs. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Wednesday, 3-7 PM, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. S. Shore Hospital). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 11 AM. For your safety, there are Covid-19 precautions in place. Face coverings must be worn and there is limited seating in the church. Family and friends who plan to attend the Funeral Mass in person are encouraged to register on our website, www.shstm.org for the Funeral Mass. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences, or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020