FRAZIER, Joseph R. Sr. Of Winthrop, Feb. 7, 2020, devoted husband of the late Helen M. (Cullinane) Loving father of Joseph R. Frazier, Jr. and his wife Bonnie, Denise Todisco and her husband Philip and Michele Frazier. Dear brother of Patricia Frazier, William H. Frazier, Jr., Lorraine Tear and the late W. Paul Frazier. He was the cherished grandfather of Daniel, Matthew, Zachary, Rachel and Patrick. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Frazier Family Scholarship Fund c/o Winthrop Lodge of Elks, 191 Washington Ave., Winthrop, MA 02152. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020