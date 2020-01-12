|
GALVIN, Joseph R. Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on January 12th, at the age of 84. Loving son of the late John T. and Christina I. Galvin. Cherished brother of Betty Galvin and Joan Galvin, both of Hyde Park, Walter and his wife Judy of Andover and the late Mary Galvin, Robert, Margaret Galvin and John. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Friday morning at 10, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, Milton, at 11. Visiting Hours Thursday evening from 4-7, relatives and friends invited. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020