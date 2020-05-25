|
|
LEONE, Joseph R. "Buck" May 22, 2020, Age 86. Lifelong resident of Newton. Beloved husband of the late Mary E. (Moran) Leone. Devoted father of Joseph R. Leone, Jr., Michael J. Leone and Leonor Rodrigues, James and Maria Leone and the late Kevin L. Leone. Dear brother of: Antoinette Baratta of Somerville, Jeanette Barresi of Natick, Carmella Vachon of Newton, Richard Leone of Newton, and the late Guido Leone, Alfred Leone and Daniel Leone. Loving grandfather of Marissa and Brandon Leone, Sofia and Valentina Leone, and Evan and Alyssa Leone. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will gather for a visitation on Thursday, May 28 from 4-7pm in the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, 365 Watertown Street, NEWTON. The wake service will follow State of MA Coronavirus regulations on gatherings.Thus, only 10 people will be allowed into the funeral home at a time. Burial will be private. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Joseph R. "Buck" LEONE
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020