Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Needham, MA
View Map
PAULINI, Joseph R. Of Needham, on Aug. 4, 2019. Joe is survived by his life partner of 30 years, Rosemarie Perreco. Loving father of Lisa Avakian and her husband AJ of Millis, David and his wife Kate of Norton and the late Joseph Paulini and Maria Kennedy. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Brother of Thomas Paulini of Harwich and the late Carol McGourty and Gail Robinson. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thurs., Aug. 8 at 10 AM in St. Joseph's Church, Needham. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Wed. from 4-7 PM. Interment Newton Cemetery. Late US Marine Corps veteran and retired facilities director at Mt. Ida College. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Joe's name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, Floor 6, Brookline, MA 02445-9924 would be appreciated. To share a memory of Joe, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
