QUERCIO, Joseph R. "Joe The Barber of Forest Hills" Age 96, of Jamaica Plain and South Yarmouth on October 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Santa R. (Venuti). Loving father of Mary Jane Barry and her husband Maurice of Hyde Park and Ann Marie Timmins of Wakefield. Brother of the late Vincent Quercio. Dear Papa to Kaitlyn Barry, Courtney Barry, Arianna Timmins and Aidan Timmins. Brother-in-law of Lillian D'Amico of Somerville and Mimmie Petrino of Belmont. Visiting Hours at the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home, 10 Tower St. (Opp. Forest Hills MBTA Station), JAMAICA PLAIN on Thursday, October 8 from 9 am until 11 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church, West Roxbury at 11:30 am. All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. US Navy WW II Veteran. For guestbook condolences, please visit www.bradyfallon.com
