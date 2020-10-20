SARAO, Joseph R. Of Cambridge, October 19. Beloved husband of Eleanor L. (Andrews) Sarao. Devoted father of Susan Westmorland and her husband James of Brooklyn, NY and Michael Sarao of Cambridge. Proud grandfather of Lucio Westmorland of Brooklyn, NY. Son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Pugliese) Sarao. Brother of the late Emiline Geddes. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, Thursday morning at 9:00, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 in The Sacred Heart Church, Watertown. Visiting at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, 3:00 to 6:00pm. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.