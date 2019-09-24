|
|
SHEAN, Joseph R. Age 30, of Stoughton, passed away unexpectedly September 23rd. Beloved son of Kevin J. Shean of Sanford, ME and Cynthia F. Cushman and her husband John of Stoughton. Grandson of Dianne Madden of Stoughton and the late Richard Madden, and Mary and Bob Rogers of Derry, NH. Nephew of Jen Bouchard and her husband Chris of Goffstown, NH and Valerie Shean of Concord, NH. Cousin of Matthew Shean of Derry, NH and Dean Shean of Manchester, NH. Visiting Hours at Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Thursday 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Friday at 10 am. Burial Evergreen Cemetery, Stoughton. For complete obituary and guestbook: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019