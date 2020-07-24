Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Resources
JOSEPH RILEY NEDROW

JOSEPH RILEY NEDROW Obituary
NEDROW, Joseph Riley Of Cohasset, MA, died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 82. Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Ruth (Michaels), their children Michael, Jill (David) Zimmermann, and Margo (Michael) Doherty, and grandchildren Michael, Elizabeth, and Katie Nedrow, Emily and Kara Zimmermann, and Zoe and Ava Doherty. He also leaves behind one brother, Jack Nedrow. A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 20th, at the Second Congregational Church of Cohasset. For those unable to attend, a live stream of the Service will be available at https://2ndcc.org In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Joseph R. Nedrow to the Second Congregational Church of Cohasset, 43 Highland Ave., Cohasset, MA 02025. To view an enhanced obituary, share a remembrance or condolence, please visit Joe's tribute page at

Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
