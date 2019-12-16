Boston Globe Obituaries
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
122 Canton Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
JOSEPH ROBERT MADDEN Jr.

MADDEN, Joseph Robert Jr. Of Stoughton, formerly of Randolph, age 68, Dec. 15. Husband of Nancy L. (Caron) Madden. Father of Jennifer L. Madden of Easton. Brother of Susan Sullivan and her husband Daniel of Holbrook, James Madden of Randolph, Russell Madden and his wife Mary of Hanson and Thomas Madden of Stoughton. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON, on Thursday, at 11 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church at 12 PM. Visiting Hours Wednesday, from 4-7 PM. Donations in Joe's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Obit and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019
