Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
MA National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Sons of Italy
520 Pleasant Street
Watertown, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH ROSSI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH ROSSI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH ROSSI Obituary
ROSSI, Joseph Age 83 of Waltham, Jan. 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (Connors) Rossi. Loving father of Tammy Rossi, Michael Rossi & his wife Sarah, and Melissa Rossi & her fiancé Saber Said. Cherished "Pa Joe" to Hugo Rossi, Zachary Rossi, Scott LeBlanc, Matthew Rossi, Shaun LeBlanc, Emma Sullivan and Andrew Sullivan. Dear brother of Concetta Coppola, Maria Coppola, Anna Antonucci, Caterina Bastianelli, Reno Rossi, Mario Rossi & the late Paul Rossi, Alberto Rossi and Clemente Rossi. Family and friends may gather for a Graveside Service on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at 11 AM in the MA National Cemetery in Bourne. All may gather at the Sons of Italy, 520 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Respite Care Palliative Care, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301, Bldg. 7, Floor 2. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -