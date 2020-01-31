|
ROSSI, Joseph Age 83 of Waltham, Jan. 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (Connors) Rossi. Loving father of Tammy Rossi, Michael Rossi & his wife Sarah, and Melissa Rossi & her fiancé Saber Said. Cherished "Pa Joe" to Hugo Rossi, Zachary Rossi, Scott LeBlanc, Matthew Rossi, Shaun LeBlanc, Emma Sullivan and Andrew Sullivan. Dear brother of Concetta Coppola, Maria Coppola, Anna Antonucci, Caterina Bastianelli, Reno Rossi, Mario Rossi & the late Paul Rossi, Alberto Rossi and Clemente Rossi. Family and friends may gather for a Graveside Service on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at 11 AM in the MA National Cemetery in Bourne. All may gather at the Sons of Italy, 520 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Respite Care Palliative Care, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301, Bldg. 7, Floor 2. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020